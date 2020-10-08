Kotoko Terminate Strike Deal

Yusif Chibsah

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have terminated its kits sponsorship deal with Portuguese sportswear manufacturing company Strike, the club have announced.

The Porcupine Warriors signed a three-year deal in 2018 with the kits manufacturers but have ended the deal, with a year remaining on the contract.

The sponsorship deal was worth GH¢50,000 and extra bonuses in revenue generated from the sales of the replica jerseys.

Officials of the club have revealed that the team have no kit sponsorship agreement with Strike but instead with Club Consult Africa led by Yusif Chibsah.

Management has decided to terminate the contract and has indicated that a new befitting kits sponsor will be announced to the public.

