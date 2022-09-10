Bless Rebrands To Kayblez With New Single ‘Run’

Bless of “Cho Cho Mu Cho” fame has rebranded to Kayblez, prior to releasing his latest single titled, “Run”.

The new song was released on Friday together with an amazing video directed by Yaw Skyface for the artiste’s large fanbase.

Ahead of the release was a listening party held at the Woods Bar & Lounge at Osu in Accra on Thursday night for some stakeholders in the music industry to listen to the song.

Among them was artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog who endorsed the new song and the Kayblez brand.

Kayblez became a household name after his 2017 hit single “Cho Cho Mu Cho” featuring Kofi Kinaata.

The song remained one of the major hit songs in Ghana to date.

“We released the song in 2017 but it blew in 2019.

The song has brought me fulfilment, not in materialism but the positive impact, it made in the lives of people. Sometimes I get calls from people saying they used the song to mend their relationships after fights with their partners. I find fulfilment in that,” he indicated.

The new single ‘Run’ is a beautiful piece. It is a song about two lovebirds who would do everything to stay together despite the father of the lady’s disapproval of their relationship.

“The song is for everyone that is going through stress to look for freedom to love whoever she or he wants to love,” Kayblez explained.

Highlighting why he rebranded to Kayblez he added that “Kayblez because it is more artistic and catchy and Kayblez because I am on a new journey, a journey that will make me more vibrant to the world.”

By F rancis Addo