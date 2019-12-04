Bliss On The Hills Music Festival Returns

Joyce Blessing

This year’s edition of a music festival event dubbed ‘Bliss On The Hills’ will be held at the Rock City Hotel at Kwahu in the Eastern Region from December 25 to December 30, 2019.

Organised by Kwahu Republic, ‘Bliss On The Hills’ is a free annual Christmas programme which brings together a large number of fun-loving Ghanaians to Kwahu for a week of music and other entertaining activities.

The event is intended to create and promote sustainable businesses, as well as open up job opportunities for the people of the Eastern Region through the arts.

Over 20 artistes made up of gospel, highlife, hiplife, Afro-pop and dancehall have been invited to perform at the festival.

In a statement issued in Accra, the organisers promised that this year’s event has a number of packages for music fans.

According to the organisers, this years’ edition of ‘Bliss On The Hills’ would feature a gospel night, boxing night, hiplife night, rock concert and climaxed with a ‘kidi’ homecoming.

It would feature artistes like Joyce Blessing, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Yaw Sarpong and others for the gospel night on December 25.

The boxing night would feature boxers like Bastir Samir, Alfred Lamptey, George Ashie, Sunday Ajuwa from Nigeria, among others, on December 26.

Artistes such as Eugene, Obrafuor, Guru, Praye, Nero X, Lil Wane, Kwaw Kesse and a host of others would also perform at the event.

On Saturday, December 28, there would be a musical jam at the Rock City Club, and it would witness performances from Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, Kwabena Kwabena, among others.

The festival would be crowned on December 30 with an event dubbed ‘Kidi Homecoming Concert’.

The statement congratulated Stonebwoy for winning the reggae artiste of the year at the All African Music Awards in Nigeria.

It expressed delight in Stonebwoy’s consistency in the music industry in Ghana and beyond.

It expressed its appreciation to the ‘Year of Return’ Secretariat for adopting a non-stop entertainment music festival as part of the official ‘Year of Return’ events.

