Blows Over Agenda 111 Hospitals Initiative

As President Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure comes to an end, his administration’s flagship healthcare initiative, Agenda 111, has become a subject of intense debate.

The program launched in 2020, aimed at constructing 111 district and regional hospitals, including psychiatric facilities, to address critical gaps in Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure.

However, the project’s progress has been marred by controversy, with some critics arguing that the initiative has failed to deliver on its promises.

Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has been vocal in his criticism, stating that none of the Agenda 111 hospitals are currently functional, despite significant resources being allocated to the initiative.

According to Dr Boamah, an estimated $1.4 billion is needed to complete the projects, raising concerns about the government’s planning and execution.

“None of the Agenda 111 hospitals is functioning. Uncompleted! US$1.4 billion needed to complete,” Dr Boamah said in a Facebook post.

In response to these criticisms, the Minister for Information and Spokesperson for the Government Transition Team, Fatimatu Abubakar, has highlighted the government’s achievements in the health sector.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile, she noted that President Akufo-Addo has commissioned at least 47 hospitals outside the scope of the Agenda 111 project since assuming office in 2017.

Fatimatu Abubakar also cited the introduction of the medical drone delivery system as a significant improvement, particularly for rural areas lacking access to medical supplies.

However, the NDC has questioned the government’s priorities, arguing that the Agenda 111 initiative has been plagued by delays and funding shortfalls.

