Ghana Museums Bungalows Saved From Demolition

In a bold move, employees of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) successfully thwarted attempts by a private developer to demolish the staff and management residences at Osu Kuku Hill.

The bungalows, which are not only staff accommodations but also integral to the country’s historical legacy, were saved thanks to the collective efforts of the employees.

The private developer on Saturday morning arrived on-site with heavy machinery, intending to demolish the structures to make way for modern high-rise apartments.

However, the employees, who were deeply concerned about the potential destruction of these heritage sites, united to resist the demolition attempts.

Their stance highlights the importance of preserving Ghana’s cultural heritage and national history.

The Ghana Museums and Monuments Board has entirely financed the property, and the Director responsible for the museums, Malik Mahmoud Saako, emphasized that no ruling has been issued to authorize the demolition of the bungalows.

Saako accused the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Municipal Assembly of allegedly aiding the private developer in this unlawful demolition attempt.

The attempted demolition has sparked significant alarm within the community, particularly among the long-standing residents of the bungalows.

-BY Daniel Bampoe