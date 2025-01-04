NDC Takes Election Dispute To Court Of Appeal, Seeks Reversal  Of High Court Ruling

In a dramatic twist, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal, challenging the High Court’s ruling that ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete the collation and declaration of parliamentary results for four disputed constituencies.

The NDC’s move comes after the High Court granted the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) mandamus application, which sought to compel the EC to finalize the results for Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, and Techiman South.

The High Court’s ruling, delivered by Justice Forson Agyapong, directed the EC to complete the collation process and declare the results for the four constituencies by January 6, 2025.

The court also ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to provide armed security for the exercise.

However, the NDC has expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling, citing concerns about the legitimacy of the electoral process.

The NDC’s appeal seeks to overturn the High Court’s decision, arguing that the court’s ruling was flawed and failed to address critical issues related to the electoral process.

The appeal also raises questions about the EC’s handling of the election results and the potential consequences of the court’s ruling on the outcome of the election.

This development is the latest in a series of legal battles surrounding the December 7, 2024, parliamentary elections.

The elections were marked by controversy and disputes over the results, with both the NPP and NDC trading accusations of electoral malfeasance.

The Supreme Court had earlier quashed a High Court order to re-collate results in the four constituencies, including Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South, for failing to hear out an interested party.

–BY Daniel Bampoe