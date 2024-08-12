Blows Over KNUST Vice Chancellor’s Appointment

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is embroiled in a legal battle over the reappointment of its Vice Chancellor, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson.

Clement Ohene Asare, an alumnus of the university, has initiated contempt of court proceedings against key officials, including Prof. Dickson, for allegedly undermining the administration of justice.

Ohene Asare’s latest suit claims that Prof. Dickson continues to hold herself out as Vice Chancellor despite the ongoing legal challenge, which seeks to nullify her reappointment.

He argues that this is a blatant disregard for the court’s authority and throws the administration of justice into disrepute and public ridicule.

The respondents, including the University Registrar and the Chairman of the University Council, are accused of allowing Prof. Dickson to continue in her position, thereby perpetuating the alleged contempt of court.

This latest development comes after Ohene Asare’s original case was dismissed by the High Court on July 30.

However, the Court of Appeal has adjourned the hearing of his case against the High Court’s decision to September 4, 2024.

Prof. Dickson’s reappointment has been marred by controversy, with some stakeholders questioning the process and legitimacy of her renewal.

Her initial appointment was historic, as she was the first female to hold the position of Vice Chancellor at KNUST.

The university’s governing council and management are facing scrutiny over their handling of the reappointment process.

The council’s chairman, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, is a respondent in the contempt case, and his role in the reappointment process is under question.

The ongoing legal battle raises questions about the governance and leadership of KNUST, one of Ghana’s premier universities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe