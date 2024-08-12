Two Arrested For Stealing Water Meters

A community-led initiative in the Suame Municipality has resulted in the arrest of two individuals suspected of stealing water supply meters belonging to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

The successful operation was carried out by a watchdog committee established by the Unit Committee of New Suame, a suburb in the Suame Municipality.

According to Ebenezer Padi Narh, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GWCL, the region has been grappling with a surge in meter theft, with 71 cases reported this year alone.

The Suame Municipality has been particularly affected, with numerous customers complaining of stolen meters.

Determined to tackle the issue, the Unit Committees in the Municipality formed watchdog committees to monitor and apprehend suspected thieves.

Their efforts paid off when they chased down three suspects, recovering three water meters and taps from their possession.

While one suspect managed to escape, the other two were apprehended and are currently in custody.

–BY Daniel Bampoe