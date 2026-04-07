BlueCrest Set For New Programmes

BlueCrest University College is set to introduce new programmes aimed at enhancing skills inclusivity, according to Vice Rector Eric Hanson.

During the university’s 31st matriculation ceremony, where 307 students were welcomed into various programmes, Mr. Hanson outlined the institution’s ambitious plans for the upcoming academic year.

Among the new offerings will be diplomas in Information Technology and Cyber Security, as well as Master’s degrees in Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, Forensic Accounting, Auditing and Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Additionally, the university is exploring the introduction of a Master’s programme in Fashion and Innovation Technology, alongside courses in Education Technology and Data Sciences, he added.

The programmes, he explained, are designed to align with global trends and industry demands, ensuring that graduates remain competitive in an ever-evolving job market.

“Our focus is not only on education but on transformation. We aim to develop students who are creative, entrepreneurial, and globally competitive,” he stressed.

Acting Rector and Dean of Academics, Professor Thomas Buabeng Assan, urged the matriculates to remain focused and take their academic work seriously from the onset.

“From today, you must take full responsibility for your growth, your learning and your choices… the responsibility now rests solely on you and not your parents nor your friends,” he said.

Dickson Assan, a Chartered Accountant and Operations Manager, who was the guest speaker at the matriculation, stressed the importance of internships and proactive career planning.

“You need to do internships even from day one… if you have not taken your time to acquire relevant skills, you are going to find it difficult to get any meaningful job in Ghana,” he said.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke