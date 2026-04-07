‘Gomoa Easter Carnival To Market Central Region’

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II. INSET: A Plus in joyous mood at the carnival

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhene of Oguaa Traditional Area, was present at the grand durbar of the Gomoa Easter Carnival, championed by Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus), delivering a spectacular blend of tradition, music, art, and community engagement.

Held on April 4, at the Gomoa Ekwamkrom Community Park, the day began with a masquerade procession from Gomoa Obuasi to Gomoa Ekwamkrom, alongside live street painting from Gomoa Jukwa to Gomoa Ekwamkrom, turning the streets into a vibrant moving canvas.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II was seen with other traditional leaders, clad in colourful Kente and regal adornments, with many arriving in palanquins and accompanied by drumming, dancing, and displays of heritage, setting a festive and regal tone for the day.

Speaking at the durbar, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II commended A Plus and his team for organising the event to commemorate the Easter festivities, stressing that the event will market the Central Region as a destination for Easter celebrations, to attract tourists.

He pledged the traditional council’s willingness to support the Gomoa Easter Carnival, urging indigenes to support the organisers.

“I am very happy to witness this event which is the first of its kind in the Central Region. I must say I am impressed with the turnout and orgainsation. I call on my people to know that this will serve as an avenue to improve lives, as it will attract investors, and tourists to support our local economy,” he said.

At the Ekwamkrom Community Park, festival-goers were on Sunday night treated to high-energy performances by artistes such as Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, Amerado and Patapaa, filling the air with pulsating beats and drawing crowds of excited fans.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke