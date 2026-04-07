Wendy Shay, Medikal, Stonebwoy To Headline Koforidua Xperience Concert

Medikal

Charterhouse Ghana, organisers of the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has announced selected acts to headline this year’s Xperience concert, set to take place at Koforidua Youth Resource Centre – Stadium on April 11.

The concert, set to start at exactly 4 p.m., will be graced by artistes such as Lasmid, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Piesie Esther and Medikal, who will thrill patrons with an unforgettable performance ahead of the main awards night set for May 9.

The organisers have also assured patrons of surprise acts passing through the concert for a performance.

Charterhouse launched the “Xperience Concert” as a key annual precursor to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, with significant and high-profile editions reported as recently as 2025 and 2026. Charterhouse has historically organised pre-event activities such as “Nominees Jams” and “Pre-Parties” for many years prior to this branding. The current iteration serves as a free, high-profile roadshow to bring the awards experience directly to the public before the main ceremony.

In 2025, the TGMA Xperience Concert was held in Takoradi (Taadi Mall), in April 2025, to build momentum for the 26th edition of the awards.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke