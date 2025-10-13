BlueCrest SRC Hosts Breast Cancer Confab

A cross section of students during the programme. INSET: Henrietta Mensah

BlueCrest University College students have been urged to prioritise breast cancer awareness to help reduce mortality rates among women.

Director of Strategy and Partnerships at BlueCrest, Henrietta Mensah, speaking at the Bluecrest SRC Breast Cancer awareness conference, emphasised the importance of early detection, especially given the rapid hormonal changes in young women in recent times.

She said, “From the age of 20, females should start performing regular breast examinations,” thereby calling on students to start sensitisation efforts within the university community to raise awareness.

She encouraged ladies to take advantage of free screenings offered at health facilities, especially during awareness months, and to make it a habit to get checked regularly, highlighting the importance of proactive measures in combating breast cancer.

Speaking about creating systems and cultures where women can thrive in body, mind, and spirit, Ms. Mensah emphasised that it starts with education, empowering women and girls with the knowledge to make informed health choices.

“Survivors of breast cancer need a lot of support. We must encourage each other to go for regular screenings, listen to our bodies, and break the myths and stigma surrounding breast cancer.

“Let us all become ambassadors of awareness in our classrooms, in our homes, in our churches, and in our neighbourhoods. You have the power to make a difference. Let’s show up, support one another, and recognise that strength is not only measured in how we can endure, but how we can overcome together,” she said.

Joy Amefa Bansah, a public health nurse, on her part, educated the students on the stages of breast cancer infections and the need to seek early treatment.

The breast cancer advocate also recounted how due to public perception and societal norms, victims end up losing their lives as a result of stigmatisation. She, therefore, urged the students to pick up advocacy roles to educate the public on breast cancer.

Mawuse A.K. Zottor, a breast cancer survivor, on her part, emphasised the importance of regular mammograms, self-exams, and clinical check-ups.

Sharing her personal struggles, fears, and coping mechanism, she highlighted the importance of family, friends, support groups, and communities in her journey.

She also encouraged the students to join the fight against breast cancer, promoting education, and supporting research.

The SRC Women Commissioner, Genevieve Appiah Otoo, applauded the students’ body and partners for the support, pledging that the council will prioritise enhancing it sensitisation programme on breast cancer to save lives.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke