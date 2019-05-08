BNI Gets 2 Deputy Directors

TWO DEPUTY Directors have been appointed for the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), DGN Online has gathered.

The new deputy directors, Nana Attobrah Quaicoe will be in charge of operations, and Timothy Coleman, in charge of Administration.

The two are to support BNI’s recently appointed Director, Kwaku Dumfeh.

Mr. Dumfeh, in April 2019, replaced Rashid Inussah Seidu who was sacked by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Quaicoe until his appointment, was the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, a policy think tank.

Qualifications

He holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Intelligence Analysis with distinction from the University of Maryland, College Park

Mr. Quaicoe also holds a Bachelors and Master of Arts Degrees in Geography with Philosophy and Communication Studies respectively from the University of Ghana.

He has also accordingly trained on tactical intelligence solutions with some of the leading global actionable intelligence organizations in Israel.

According to him, he has deep appreciation for “the critical value of intelligence gathering and information sharing and the essential role of academia plus security professionals towards mitigating the various forms of threats Ghana faces.”

BY Melvin Tarlue