NUGS Meets Finance Minister Over Student Loan Fund

THE NATIONAL Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has visited the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to discuss the financial condition of students.

The discussion also centered on issues regarding the accessibility of the Students’ Loan.

The two institutions discussed how best the Union together with all stakeholders of the Loan Trust Fund could better resolve the current situation.

The meeting was necessitated due to a number of challenges beneficiaries of the Students’ Loan have been through for some time now.

It also aimed at discussing the progress of the Loan Trust Fund in the country.

“Some beneficiaries have been denied access to examination rooms because they have arrears with their respective institutions,” NUGS said in a release.

It added that others have outstanding accommodation arrears and personal expenses to settle.

“The Union having had several meetings with the Students Loan Trust Fund and student leaders across Ghana, is determined to use all available opportunities to plan on a more reformed loan scheme to ensure that students do not go through the challenges of accessing their loan funds again,” the release jointly signed by NUGS’s press secretary, Kobby Otchere Marfo, and President, Tinkaro Asare Osei, said.