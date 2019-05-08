CID Invites Ofosu Ampofo Over Kidnappings, Arson

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

THE CRIMINAL Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to answer questions on allegations of kidnappings and arson.

According to the CID, individuals it has picked up so far on suspicions of kidnapping and arson have mentioned Mr. Ofosu Ampofo “as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country.”

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo is already standing trial for an alleged leaked tape in which he was purportedly heard instigating the assassination and kidnapping of certain persons in a bid to present the country as unsafe.

He also threatened ‘war’ against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa.

In the invitation letter extended to Mr. Ofosu Ampofo from the CID, dated May 7, 2019, the police highlighted: “some of the persons picked up for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country.”

Signed by the Director-General of the CID, Commissioner of Police, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, it noted: “as a result of the above information and intelligence, you are kindly requested to report to the undersigned on Thursday 9th May 2019 at 2pm to assist in our investigations.”

BY Melvin Tarlue