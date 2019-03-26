BNI Takes Over T’di Kidnapping Case

The victims

THE WESTERN Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, has confirmed that the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has taken over investigations into the case of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi.

It would be recalled that at one sitting at the court trying the case of escape from police cells by the suspected Nigerian kidnapper, Samuel Odoetuk Wills, Head of Operations at the BNI, Lord Yaatwi told the court that his outfit had taken over the investigations.

Speaking to journalists in Takoradi, the Police PRO confirmed that the BNI has taken over investigations to unravel the circumstances under which the three girls were kidnapped.

She mentioned that the investigative body was making progress in finding the kidnapped girls.

