Boakye Agyarko Declares NPP Chairmanship Bid

Boakye Agyarko

Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Kyremateng Agyarko, has declared his intention to contest the position of National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) when nominations open.

In a statement issued yesterday, Mr. Agyarko described his decision as a “call to duty,” emphasising that it came after broad consultations with his family, close associates, and grassroots members of the party.

“I have had consultations with members of my family and those who are very close to me, and whose lives would be most affected by the decisions I make. I have also listened carefully to what the broad masses of our party people, and indeed many outside our party, are asking of me,” he said.

According to him, these considerations had convinced him that it was his responsibility to step forward and lead the party at the national level.

“Having factored in all the considerations, I see it as my bounden duty to respond to this call to duty, and hereby announce that I will contest for the position of National Chairman of my party upon the opening of nominations,” he declared.

Mr. Agyarko, who has been a long-standing figure within the NPP, brings to the race years of experience in politics, governance, and party organisation.

Nominations for the NPP’s national executive positions are yet to be officially opened, but preparations are already underway for what is expected to be a keenly contested internal election.

By Ernest Kofi Adu