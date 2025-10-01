Fuel Station Owner Cries Foul Over TotalEnergies Standoff

Owner of Powerland TotalEnergies Service Station at Madina, Thomas Kofi Classpeter, has raised concerns over his inability to run his business following what he describes as a crippling regulatory impasse.

According to him what began as a long-standing partnership with the multinational company is now threatening to wipe out his life’s work.

Mr. Classpeter, who claims to have worked with the company for nine years, said he built the Madina station and brought the oil giant onboard as a petroleum products supplier.

But when he decided in July 7, 2023 to sever ties over what he described as ‘exploitative’ practices—including unauthorised deductions from his commissions and fuel deliveries made without request—his attempt to move on was frustrated.

He claims the oil company refused to issue him a release letter, a vital regulatory document from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) that allows a dealer to switch suppliers.

Without the release letter, Mr. Classpeter indicates he is unable to sell fuel from any other company, leaving his multimillion-cedi investment in limbo.

Court Case

He recounted when TotalEnergies, on August 23, 2023, sued at an Accra High Court claiming ownership of the station.

But after two years of legal battle, the presiding judge, Justice Patrick Baayeh, found that TotalEnergies’ contribution of pumps, machines, and branding did not make it co-owner of the property.

The court also ruled that the installation of CalBank’s ATM at the station without Mr. Classpeter’s consent was wrongful, ordering TotalEnergies to pay him 50% of the rental income collected. Additionally, he was awarded GH¢50,000 in costs.

For Mr. Classpeter, the May 23, 2025 judgment should have paved the way for him to resume business, with the court directing TotalEnergies to issue the release letter within 30 days.

Instead, he said more than 50 days later, TotalEnergies has filed an appeal and a stay of execution, effectively prolonging the closure.

The appeal ensures that the station will remain closed until the case is fully resolved.

MOU

At the heart of the conflict lies a six-month Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in January 2014, under which the parties agreed to enter a 15-year contract after the expiration of the MoU, but that was never executed.

Mr. Classpeter said the toll has been devastating. With loan repayments due, salaries unpaid, and equipment rusting at the abandoned station.

