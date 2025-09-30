Asante Kotoko Edge Kwara United To Seal CAF Confederation Cup Progress

ASANTE KOTOKO kept their flawless start to the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup alive with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nigeria’s Kwara United in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors travelled with a narrow 4-3 advantage from the first leg in Accra and produced a disciplined performance to finish the tie on top.

After a tense first half with few clear chances, striker Hubert Gyau broke the deadlock, netting the decisive goal that sealed a 5-3 aggregate win for the Ghana Premier League side.

The victory books Kotoko a second-round showdown with Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club, setting up what promises to be one of the competition’s most exciting fixtures.

The clash will pit Karim Zito’s side against one of Africa’s most seasoned continental campaigners.

For head coach Zito, the result added to a remarkable personal record. The former Dreams FC manager is now unbeaten in eight away matches in the Confederation Cup, underlining both his tactical acumen and Kotoko’s growing resilience on the road.

BY Wletsu Ransford