Kuuku Bartels Retained As Chairman Of U19 Boys Management Committee

Kuuku Bartels

PRESIDENT OF VICTORY Club Warriors, Kuuku Bartels, has been retained as Chairman of the U19 Boys Management Committee, a decision that underscores the Ghana Football Association’s commitment to continuity and experienced leadership in youth football.

Bartels is widely recognised for his proactive approach to football administration in Ghana. Over the years, he has played a key role in advancing youth development initiatives and creating pathways for promising young players across the country.

He will be deputised by Enoch Agyare Addo, Administrative Manager of Dreams FC, who has earned a strong reputation in Ghanaian football for his sharp managerial skills and unwavering dedication to nurturing young talent.

The committee also includes Kwadwo Ohene, Haruna Suale, and Zulyadaini Bawa. Suale, currently Team Manager of Steadfast FC, and Bawa, President of Techiman Liberty FC, bring extensive experience and expertise to the group, strengthening its capacity to deliver on its mandate.

The U19 Boys Management Committee is tasked with scouting, grooming, and managing emerging footballers while overseeing competitions and development programs at the U19 level.

Its work forms part of the GFA’s broader strategy to sustain Ghana’s reputation as a breeding ground for football excellence.

BY Wletsu Ransford