Boakye Agyarko Withdraws From NPP Presidential Run-Off

In a surprising turn of events, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming run-off election.

Agyarko’s withdrawal comes after the NPP’s announcement that only members of the National Council would participate in the voting process, raising concerns over the fairness and constitutionality of the procedure.

The NPP had decided to convene its National Council as an electoral college to resolve the tie between Agyarko and his fellow competitor, Francis Addai Nimoh.

Both candidates secured fifth place in the recently concluded super delegate conference held on August 26.

Expressing his objection in a letter addressed to Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the Presidential Elections Committee of the NPP, Agyarko criticized the National Council’s shortlisting of a few individuals to vote on behalf of the larger body of 955 participants from the first round of voting. He argued that this move was unconstitutional and violated the party’s constitution.

“It is totally unacceptable to me that such an unconstitutional act can be perpetuated on the altar of expediency. It is unconscionable that the rules of the game will be changed midstream,” Agyarko stated.

He further emphasized that flip-flopping rules and regulations are detrimental to fair play and justice, and he could not in good conscience participate in an electoral process that deviates from the initially agreed-upon procedure. Thus, he respectfully served his notice to refrain from the contest and wished the party well.

The NPP’s Super Delegates Conference held on August 26 saw four presidential aspirants secured spots for the upcoming contest on November 4.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the frontrunner with 68.15% of the votes, followed by Kennedy Agyapong with 15.03%. Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto secured the third and fourth positions, respectively.

The conference, which aimed to select five candidates, took an unexpected turn when there was a tie for fifth place between Francis Addai Nimoh and Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, both receiving nine votes each. As a result, a run-off election was scheduled for September 2, 2023, to determine the final candidate.

The controversy surrounding the electoral college and its deviation from the agreed-upon procedure has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the upcoming run-off election.

The NPP now faces the challenge of addressing the concerns raised by Agyarko, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process, and maintaining party unity within this critical period leading up to the presidential contest.

Only time will tell how the NPP will navigate these turbulent waters and move forward in their quest to elect a strong flagbearer for the upcoming presidential election.

Read Boakye Agyarko’s letter below

By Vincent Kubi