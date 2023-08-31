Ghana Music Is Under Pressure– Medikal

Medikal

Rapper, Medikal has observed that some group of stakeholders in Ghana’s music industry have been mounting unnecessary pressure on musicians to compete among themselves to the extent that it’s affecting the quality of their music.

According to him, Ghanaian music is gradually losing its touch as a result.

The ‘Omo Ada’ crooner, observed this in a tweet stating that music should not be about competition.

“Ghana music is slowly losing its touch and sauce due to loads of pressure exerted by certain groups of people.

The focus of fun and entertainment is gradually being swayed from entertainment to a target/goal. N/B Music Nobi competition,” he tweeted.

Medikal’s comment has come in the wake of criticisms that Ghanaian artistes are not pushing well enough Internationally to match up with what their Nigerian counterparts are doing.