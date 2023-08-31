I Won’t Perform At Afronation Portugal– Fameye

Musician, Fameye says he won’t dare to perform at Afronation Portugal if the opportunity comes his way at the moment, because he doesn’t qualify to be on stage.

According to the ‘Nothing I Get’ crooner, he has not grown a fan base in that part of the world to warrant a huge acceptance when jumps on stage to perform.

Speaking on the Day Show on TV3 about the challenges Ghanaian artistes face in gaining international recognition and patronage from Ghanaians abroad, Fameye said he is working on building his fanbase locally and internationally before he attempts a tour or performance out there on international platforms.

“Right now if you call me to come to perform at Afronation Portugal I won’t go, I don’t have the people there. I want to work well so when I go, I can match up to the audience,” he stated.

“I have to be prepared and I feel like I am not prepared because some so-called international artistes are unable to make the numbers when they travel out to perform,” he added.