Body Of Afrobeats Star Mohbad Exhumed

In a startling turn of events, the body of the late Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, MohBad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Alaba, has been exhumed by authorities in Lagos.

The 27-year-old musician passed away on September 12, 2023, in a Lagos hospital, leaving his fans in shock and mourning.

The circumstances surrounding his untimely demise have remained shrouded in mystery, prompting calls from fans and the public for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The hashtag #justiceformohbad has been trending on social media platforms, reflecting the public’s demand for answers.

Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the exhumation of MohBad’s body, stating in a tweet, “Exhumation completed.

Autopsy to commence.” This development marks a crucial step in uncovering the truth behind the singer’s death.

Since the news of MohBad’s passing broke, cities across southern Nigeria have witnessed rallies and gatherings as people express their grief and call for justice. MohBad was renowned for his distinctive baritone voice and his lyrical prowess, which often delved into streetwise and sometimes provocative themes.

The exhumation of his body signifies a significant stride towards resolving the questions surrounding his demise, and Nigerians await the results of the upcoming autopsy with anticipation, hoping to shed light on the circumstances that led to the loss of this talented musician.