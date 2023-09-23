Late Kofi B’s Brother Pays Tribute With Grave Cleaning

In a heartfelt tribute to the late highlife music icon, Kofi B, his brother has been captured on camera meticulously cleaning the musician’s tomb and its surroundings.

The emotional act has since touched hearts as it garnered widespread reactions on social media.

It has been three years since Kofi B’s passing, and his brother took it upon himself to restore the cleanliness and order around the artist’s final resting place at the Agogo public cemetery.

In a video that has been circulating on social media platforms, the devoted brother can be seen ardently scrubbing the tomb with water and a sponge.

Additionally, he cleared out the weeds that had encroached upon the tomb and removed the accumulated rubbish.

In the video, he emotionally expressed his reasons for undertaking this task, saying, “I am the late Kofi B’s brother. I came to visit my brother, and I decided to do this because his tomb was looking unkempt.

Kofi hated dirt when he was alive, so I decided to do this. Sometimes people come here and take pictures, and it doesn’t look presentable in this state. I blame death for all this. Death is wicked.”

During his act of devotion, he even sang Kofi B’s famous ‘Mobrowa’ song, conveying the pain and sorrow he felt over his brother’s loss.