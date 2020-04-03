Boeing Asks Workers To Voluntarily Retire

US aircraft manufacturing company, Boeing, has offered a voluntary layoffs option to its employees due to challenges its facing in the wake of the coronavirus disease.

Aviation website, aerotime, reports that included in the plan is an option for early retirement.

The move is to among other things, compensate for the financial crisis being posed by the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

Reports say the plan for voluntary retirement was detailed in an internal memo by Boeing Chief Executive, Dave Calhoun.

The April 2, 2020 memo, DGN Online gathered, was directed to employees.

Boeing Chief Executive observed in the memo that “It will take time for the aerospace industry to recover from the crisis.”

According to him, “it’s important we start adjusting to our new reality now. “

Boeing recently announced the suspension of its operations at its facilities in the Puget Sound area for at least 15 days.

The suspension of production activities was as a result of the declaration of the state of emergency in the state of Washington as well as the “continuous assessment of the accelerating spread of the coronavirus in the region.”

By Melvin Tarlue