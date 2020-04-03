UK Builds One Of World’s Biggest Hospital In 9 Days

UK has built its largest hospitals believed to be one of the largest in the world in nine days.

hospital is to open its doors to coronavirus patients.

The hospital is accordingly going to deal with patients needing intensive care.

Reports say the East London’s ExCeL exhibition centre, has been converted NHS Nightingale hospital, with space for 4,000 beds.

The exhibition centre DGN Online understands, usually plays host to lifestyle shows, expos and conferences.

In nine days, the 87,328 square metres of double exhibition halls, have been fitted out with the framework for more than 80 wards, each with 42 beds, BBC reported.

500 fully-equipped beds, with oxygen and ventilators, have been put in place and there is space for another 3,500.

