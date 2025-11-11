BoG Governor Warns Stability Still Fragile

Dr. Johnson Asiama

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has affirmed that the country’s recent signs of economic stability are genuine but still being tested, and must therefore be sustained through prudent management.

Speaking at the maiden Pan-African Central Bank Governors’ Conference in Accra, Dr. Asiama said that while the country’s macroeconomic indicators reflect progress, the stability achieved remains vulnerable to global economic uncertainties.

He reassured participants that Ghana’s economic recovery is real but stressed the need for continued fiscal discipline, transparent governance, and credible policy implementation to consolidate the gains made so far.

“Colleagues, as we stand at a reflection point, economic growth is returning in many of our countries. Beneath this growth across the continent lies our fragility. We still have to contend with high borrowing costs and fiscal constraints. In other words, our stability is real, but it is still being tested,” he said.

Dr. Asiama urged his fellow central bank governors to view their roles not only as policymakers but as custodians of public trust, emphasising that monetary institutions bear a crucial responsibility in sustaining confidence and stability within national economies.

He further underscored the importance of close coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities, sound reserve management, and effective response mechanisms to external shocks as essential strategies for strengthening economic resilience.

The conference provided a platform for sharing experiences and best practices among African central banks and for exploring ways to enhance regional cooperation in policy formulation and implementation.

Co-hosted by the Bank of Ghana and the Bank of England, the event brought together central bank governors, deputy governors, and senior officials from across the continent.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah