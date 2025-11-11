Fidelity Bank Pushes AI Integration

Participants at the Orange Summit 2025

Fidelity Bank Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation and entrepreneurship through technology with the hosting of its annual Orange Summit, themed “Smart Business, Smarter Future.”

Held at The Palms by Eagles, the event marked a strategic shift in the bank’s agenda, focusing on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and smart systems can strengthen the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and future-proof young businesses.

The summit forms part of Fidelity’s broader Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI), which includes the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Fund (FYEF) and the Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF).

Organised in partnership with development agencies, investors, and policymakers, this year’s edition brought together more than 100 participants to share insights on innovation, governance, and resilience in a rapidly digitising economy.

Speaking at the event, Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and Corporate Social Responsibility at Fidelity Bank, said the Orange Summit and its related interventions have been instrumental in transforming Ghana’s start-up landscape.

“OCIF is first a funding programme, but more importantly, it’s a catalyst for transformation,” she said.

“Since its launch in 2021, at the height of the pandemic, the initiative has supported over 112 entrepreneurs across agribusiness, fashion, technology, and the creative industries. With a total fund size of GHS 14.3 million, the programme has disbursed GHS 22.3 million through its revolving mechanism, with GHS¢7.1 million still actively working in the economy. Collectively, our entrepreneurs have created over 1,000 jobs, expanded production, and built sustainable businesses with visible results,” she stated.

Mrs. Ofori-Koree added that Fidelity remains committed to expanding the FYEI and scaling the OCIF’s impact beyond 2030. She also pointed to the bank’s women-focused entrepreneurship programmes implemented in partnership with ACCION, the Coca-Cola Foundation, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Jeroen Verheul, whose government supports the OCIF through the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), lauded the partnership’s progress and long-term potential.

“Our partnership with Fidelity Bank has grown into something deeply rooted in Ghanaian soil,” he said and added, “We see ourselves as planting a seed that is cared for by Ghanaian institutions and people, and that will grow into a strong Ghanaian tree.”

Ambassador Verheul stressed the importance of private sector involvement in addressing global challenges, noting that governments alone cannot provide all the solutions.

“That is why capacity building, training, and access to finance remain critical for entrepreneurs,” he added.

The 2025 Orange Summit also honoured 10 outstanding entrepreneurs within the FYEI ecosystem for excellence, innovation, and resilience.

Among them was Gideon Dendzo, Founder and Team Lead of Giddins Ghana Limited, who recounted how the OCIF transformed his business.

“OCIF believed in us, and that belief became the seed of transformation. We have created jobs, trained young women, expanded production, and taken Ghanaian-made products to the global market. This recognition reminds us that the model works, and with greater support, we can do even more,” he stated.

Discussions at the summit centred on how AI and smart technologies can enhance innovation, improve governance, and promote financial literacy.

Edna Engmann, Head of Transformation Programs at Fidelity Bank, said the bank sees digital transformation as essential to the sustainability of modern enterprises.

Participants also benefited from a presentation by Mr. Dominic Naab of the Ghana Revenue Authority, who offered insights on Ghana’s tax framework and how start-ups can structure their operations for long-term financial health.

A business desk report