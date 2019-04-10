Bogoso Hosts MTN Golf

MTN Ghana, the leading corporate entity for golf tournaments in the country, tees off the 2019 MTN Invitational Golf Tournaments at the Bogoso Golf Club this Saturday.

The MTN Invitational Tournaments, previously known as the CEOs Invitational Tournament, started about six years ago, and although the event has travelled across the various regions, including Western Region, this the first time in many years the event is visiting Bogoso

Themed ‘MTN business, your partner for Enterprise solutions and more’, over 70 golfers from various clubs across the nation have confirmed their participation.

Golf has been and continues to be one of the platforms MTN uses to engage with enterprise and high value customers to share ideas, network and reward customer loyalty

Top of range prizes for the tournament include high value MTN devices, goodies, as well as trophies

According to the organisers, there other surprises awaiting participants, including what they called the ‘wow moment’.