‘Bogus’ University Affiliation System To Be Dropped – Prof. Yankah

Prof Kwasi Yankah

The Minister of Education in-charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwasi Yankah says the government is working to reduce the cumbersome nature of the affiliation processes for private Universities in the country.

Professor Yankah made the remark when he was speaking at the 18th Graduation and 28th Matriculation at the Catholic University College of Ghana at Fiapre in the Bono Region.

In all, 550 students graduated with a Masters in Business Administration and Post Graduate Diploma in Education. 540 fresh students were also matriculated.

Professor Kwesi Yankah indicated that government is reviewing the affiliation process for private universities to help private universities in the country to grow.

He also indicated that a new policy to replace the existing one will not compromise the quality of tuition in private universities.

“Fortunately, barring unexpected hitches in Parliament, Ghana’s bogus affiliation system will soon be jettisoned and considered a thing of the past under the Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic University College of Ghana, Professor Daniels Obeng-Ofori speaking at the ceremony stated that the University has put in an application to be granted Presidential Charter to be an autonomous University to issue its own certificates.

Professor Obeng-Ofori noted that an Endowment Fund, which is one of the requisites for the Presidential Charter is being reinforced, and urged stakeholders to support it.

“I have started visiting all the Dioceses to reinforce the significance of the Endowment Fund towards the life of the University. As we continue to pray for successful outcomes of these endeavors, I would like to make a special appeal to all our stakeholders and friends to support this worthy course by contributing generously towards the Endowment Fund,” he said.

Professor Obeng-Ofori also disclosed that seventeen programmes are currently undergoing accreditation and affiliation processes.

Dean of the Faculty of Health and Allied Science, Dr. Vitalis Bawontuo who supervised the first batch of students to complete a Masters in Public Health and Bachelor of Nursing expressed his joy for being a part of this new course.

He also admonished them to put to use what they learnt to the benefits of patients they would come into contact with.

The overall best student, Sister Felicity Amikiya, who offered Bachelor of Education in English Language told Citi News that the success she chalked did not come on a silver platter.

“It has not been easy at all. When I began, I did not know my left from right. I was wondering how I was going to make it. Coming to the University for the first time was a great joy but at the same time, I had mixed feelings because I didn’t know how I was going to make it, having stayed away from school for a very long time.”

“I completed secondary school, went to the training college before going to the convent to become a sister so it was never easy when I was asked to come to school. But through hard work and support from my colleagues, I am here today as the best student,” she said.

–Citinewsroom