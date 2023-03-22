Bolga Judge Flees After Attacks

A Bolgatanga High Court Judge in the Upper East Region, Justice Alexander Graham is seeking asylum in Accra. This is after unknown assailants stormed his residence on March 15th, 2023 to launch an attack on him.

The unknown assailants who are currently at large were reported to have pelted stones at Justice Graham’s residence.

However, they fled when the personal security of the Judge called for security reinforcement.

An investigation has been launched by the police to identify the perpetrators.

According to checks, the attack may be due to a court case presided over by Justice Graham involving two defendants convicted of contempt.

The names were given as Naab Nyakora Mantii, Divisional Chief of Baare, and Richard Yinbil, Secretary of Talensi Traditional Council.

It was reported that the two-led delegation was sent by Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, Paramount Chief of Talensi Traditional area, to request a private meeting with Justice Graham to discuss cases filed from the traditional area and was pending before the court the judge was presiding over.

The judge stormed out of his chambers where the delegation met him and ordered the security in the courtroom to arrest and charge them for contempt.

The accused pleaded guilty and was convicted on their own plea.