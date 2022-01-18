Bond House Medical Centre Opens Annex

Bond House Medical Centre, a private health facility in Tema has extended its footprints of high quality healthcare to the Spintex Road aimed at improving the healthcare delivery system in Ghana.

The serene state-of-the-art facility offers access to our range of seasoned professionals and expert specialists and is tech-enabled to deliver fast healthcare solutions in a comfortable and serene setting.

The facility also has an ultra-modern lab, digital X-ray, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy Unit, Obs & Gynae Unit and its own fully equipped ambulance.

The facility runs a paperless system; using cutting-edge Hospital Management Software.

At the inauguration of the facility on the Spintex Road, Dr. Alfred Lamptey, Medical Director of Bond House Medical Centre explained the health facility is positioned with the aim to make strict adherence to standards of practices in Ghana and the international community.

According to him, the hospital has come to join the ever-increasing stream of private hospitals in Ghana providing primary and specialist services.

The Medical Director indicated that although the hospital is new, it is endowed with medical staff not so new to the healthcare system.

He said the hospital presents a team of competent and experienced medical staff, who aim to deliver quality service to Ghanaians and other nationals.

Dr. Lamptey noted the hospital will run on the values of honesty and integrity, respect, teamwork, and continuous improvement.

According to him, the facility is determined to grow, expand and continuously position itself to innovate and international community, where visitors will be happy to gain confidence in the care they provide.

For his part, the Group Managing Director, Leonid Lamptey said the establishment of the hospital was the result of his team’s resolve to provide Ghanaians with quality healthcare and easy accessibility of healthcare in the country.

He called on the staff and management to deliver excellence service to all patients.

The Group MD mentioned that patients to undergo medical care at the hospital will be served by general practitioners, paediatricians, obstetrics and gynaecology specialists, general orthopaedic, neuro, and paediatric surgeons.

The hospital also has specialists in endocrinology, cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology and clinical psychology for booked consults.

It has since commenced service delivery with 15 beds, a theatre with two-bed recovery suits, including VVIP wards with a dedicated nurse and medical doctors.

By Vincent Kubi