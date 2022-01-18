Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Boy, 15, To Death

The Ashanti Regional Police have opened investigations to establish the circumstances under which a 15-year old boy was reportedly butchered to death by fulani herdsmen at Nhyiaeso in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Region.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that on Monday, January 17, 2022 at about 2:30pm the deceased, David Anaria, together with two other colleagues went to a river side in the area to fetch water when they met the herdsmen there with their livestock.

Misunderstanding unsued between them over the animals polluting the water when they were attacked by the fulani herdsmen leading to the butchering of the boy to death.

However, two of the victims managed to run for their lives but to David, he could not and was allegedly butchered with the body mutilated by the herdsmen, numbering about three.

His remains have been deposited at the Agogo Government Hospital awaiting autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhiles, the suspects have been arrested by the aggrieved natives and handed over to the police.

By Vincent Kubi