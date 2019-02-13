Bongo Benefits From $1 Million Initiative

Peter Ayinbisa (in smock) in a handshake with elders of Gorogo community

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bongo in the Upper East Region, Peter Ayinbisa, has called on his constituents to disregard assertions by some persons that government has failed to implement the ‘$1 million, 1 constituency’ initiative.

According to him, it wouldn’t be ‘wise’ for government to give $1 million in cash to all constituencies, adding that the funds are meant for developmental projects.

Mr. Ayinbisa disclosed this while speaking at a ceremony at Gorogo in the Bongo District, where he cut the sod for the construction of a three-unit classroom block in the community.

A similar project would also be executed at Zorkor-Kanga as part of the ‘$1 million, 1 constituency’ initiative by government.

The school block will have classrooms, head teachers’ office, staff common room and storeroom.

Apart from the construction of the school blocks for the two communities, the Bongo DCE also handed over land for construction of six mechanized boreholes as part of plans to address the water crises in six communities in the district.

Ankofre Zone, Zorkor-Kudorogo, Feo- Azabre and Beo Kumboso, Soe-Kolong and Sanabisi will benefit from the project at a total cost of GH¢500,000.

“When the president was going round campaigning, he promised that if given the nod, every constituency will get $1 million equivalent of projects. When we started, people thought the president wasn’t going to be able to deliver. Others thought that the president was going to put cash into the assemblies or constituencies. What we sought to do was to bring them projects equivalent to the $1 million,” he said.

Mr. Ayinbisa appealed to the residents and traditional authorities in the district to provide land for developmental projects in their communities.

The Tindaana of Gorogo, Overlord of the Traditional Area, also expressed concern about the shoddy construction of government-funded teachers’ quarters in his area.

The DCE, who shared similar sentiments, said, “I have also seen that structure that was built some years ago. No teacher wants to use that facility and it has been left to go bad. It was as a result of the lack of proper supervision to ensure that the contractor did a good job.”

Mr. Ayinbisa, however, gave an assurance that the contractors engaged to build the classroom blocks would live up to expectation.

From Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Gorogo -Bongo