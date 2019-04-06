Bongo SHS Closes Again

The Bongo Senior High School in the Bongo District in the Upper East Region has temporary been closed down and all students asked to leave campus before evening on Friday, April 5, 2019, following a misunderstanding between students.

But for the timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana Police Service, a misunderstanding between some final year students and their juniors over the use a female dormitory would have turned bloody.

Management of the school in consultation with the Bongo District Security Committee closed down the school to prevent a situation where students would destroy school and private properties on campus.

This is the second time the Bongo Senior High School is getting into the media over students riot within a period of eight months.

On Thursday, April 4, in line with instruction by school management to ensure that no student stays in the dormitory during class hours, the second year students locked up the gates of the Girls’ Dormitory which did not go done well with the final year female students who were still in the dormitory, because they did not have examination on that Thursday morning.

To punish their juniors for what they (final year students) described as insubordination, the final students also locked the same gate from the other side to prevent the juniors from entering the dormitory after writing their exams.

This led to a misunderstanding between the girls and later turned to stone throwing against each other.

Their male counterparts joined the riot and also brought up with a complaint of insanitary conditions around the school and their dormitories.

They claim they have reported the situation to the school authority severally and yet nothing serious has been done.

Some students sustained injuries in the course of the riot and had to be rushed to the Bongo District Hospital for treatment.

The Bongo REGSEC scheduled a meeting on Friday, April 5, but that meeting did not come on and had to be rescheduled to Monday, April 8, 2019.

DGN Online checks revealed that many of the students where still roaming around the school, hoping they would be allowed to sleep on campus tonight because they do not have money to go back home.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bongo