Bono East: 11-year-old Princess Kumi Wins Girls In ICT award

11-year-old Princess Kumi, a pupil of Prang R/C Primary School in the Pru West District has been adjudged the winner of the Bono East Girls in ICT.

Princess was originally not selected amongst the 1000 girls to be trained in the region but for her perseverance substituted another on health grounds.

“With my dream to become a programmer, there was no way I would miss this opportunity. When I learned my elder sister, Tabitha Kumi had been selected to take part in the Girls in ICT program, I quickly went to my teacher and told her to allow me to join. I was so happy when I was called to replace a girl who could not make it. I knew it was my time and here I am, the winner of the 2022 Bono East Girls in ICT Program.

I think i deserve a standing ovation” she charged the audience.

On her part, Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful noted this year’s Girls in ICT initiative seeks to trian 5000 girls and 500 ICT/STEM teachers in the Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, Savannah and Northern Region.

According to her, the Ministry through the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) is implementing the Rural Telephony and Digitalisation Inclusion Project which will construct 2,016 rural sites for voice and data nationwide to aid in accessing ICT.

“In bridging the ICT gap, It is absolutely crucial that we learn how to utilise digital infrastructure, applications and systems in a secure manner, and protect our cyber space and citizens as a nation” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful added.

HIGHLIGHTS OF BONO EAST GIICT

■ 100 Students who excelled received laptops but the best 3 received a cash award and other incentives

■ Top 20 girls will have Cyber labs built and equipped in the schools where there are no labs and refurbishments for those that have labs or in their district

■ Teachers of top 10 girls received laptops.

■ Regional and District Girl Education Officers received laptops.