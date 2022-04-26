Bono Region Calls For More Doctors

Dr. Frank Serebour breaking ground for construction of office complex for Bono regional branch of GMA

THE BONO Regional branch of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has commenced a project to attract more doctors to the three regions of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo.

To this effect, the President of the GMA, Dr. Frank Serebour last Friday broke the ground for construction of a multibillion-dollar purpose clubhouse to house offices of the regional association, including sister associations, recreational centres, bedroom flats among other facilities, at Fiapre in the Sunyani West District of the region.

During the ground-breaking ceremony, Dr. Serebour commended the regional association for the effort, and noted that the project ties in with the objectives and aims of the national association to seek the comfort of doctors as they provide efficient and effective health delivery to the people.

Chairman of the regional association, Dr. Alexander Kofi Egote, in a remark said the theme for the project, ‘Increasing Doctor Population In Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Region For Holistic Health Care’, is in line with government’s agenda for Universal Health Coverage.

He lamented the lack of adequate doctors in the regions as most unfortunate because most junior doctors refused posting to the deprived communities due to lack of incentives.

The project, therefore, is to attract more doctors to the regions to augment doctor-patient ratio.

Currently, there are 6,658 registered doctors in the country, bringing the doctor-patient ratio to 1:4,666 as against the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended ratio of 1:320.

“In the three regions of Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo, the ratio is 1:7,500, 1:20,000, and 1:6,007 respectively. This is woefully inadequate,” he bemoaned.

He noted, “according to the philosophy of our profession, health is a right and must be accessible, equitable, affordable, appropriate, and safe at all times for all Ghanaians.”

According to Dr. Serebour, the facility, when completed, will help doctors to process most of their documents in the region.

He pleaded with members and other well-meaning Ghanaians including philanthropists to contribute iron rods, cement, sand, or cash for the project to be completed on schedule.

Dr. Serebour also stressed that the social life of doctors is very important.

“Doctors need to relax even during retirement, so the clubhouse is a good idea. This is the first of its kind in the country,” he stated.

He said attraction and retention of doctors are very important, and pleaded with senior doctors to be active and receptive to their juniors. “You take active steps to attract them by being nice to them and provide their needs,” he disclosed.

He revealed efforts were underway to equip hospitals with state-of-the-art equipment.

Fiaprehene Obrempong Professor Kyem-Amponsah lauded the project and promised to support it in kind and cash.

