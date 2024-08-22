Boost For Captain One Golf Project

Yaw Barima (R) in a pose with some of the beneficiaries at Captain One Golf Society Kids Project

Ghanaian banker based in London, Adom Frempong, has extended his generosity to the kids wing of fast-growing charity organisation, Captain One Golf Society.

The kids project trains young and especially less privileged children in communities close to golf-playing areas across the country for free.

Mr. Frempong presented practice balls and two golf trolleys to support the kids training and get them to practice with the required gears for playing golf.

In an interview with the media, Mr. Frempong, who is a member of the Akwaaba UK Golf Club said, “this was just a humble donation from me to support the kids.”

He explained that he had been following the progress of the kids and was impressed with the success chalked so far, hence his decision to add his name to the various partners giving hope and a future to the kids.

In a related development, Moses Kojo Sassah, Head of Media Production for Captain One Golf Society has supported the kids project with a tablet that would aid in recording the scores and monitor the progress of the kids during training and competitions.

Also, Kenyan philanthropist based in the United States of America, Mary Wangu Maina, has made a cash donation to procure golf shirts for the kids. She previously donated golf clubs and 100 golf balls to Captain One Golf Society to support the kids project, currently running at major golf clubs in the country.

President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Pius Ayeh Appiah, thanked the donors for their support and assured them of utilising the donations to serve its intended purposes.

He mentioned that there has been a massive improvement with the kids as some of them have been officially given their handicap and have been rolled into the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.

“Ayisha is currently one of the outstanding girls, her coach Yaw Barimah has done a good job on her, and she has won two major competitions now. We hope the others also catch up so we can tell their success stories too,” he said.

Mr. Appiah noted that they will continue to give out their best for the project to give hope to the young talented but needy golfers.

The founder again appealed to corporate bodies, civil society organisations and individuals to also come on board to support the project.

The society will inaugurate its Shama Chapter of the kids project on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the Pra River Golf Links, Shama.

From The Sports Desk