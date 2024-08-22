Ministry Clears Air On GBC African Games Cash

The discrepancies over the payment of cash by the Youth and Sports Ministry to Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has stirred the former to clear the air.

According to GBC, the ministry paid $105,000 and all other payments made to them were forwarded to third parties. for coverage of the 13th African Games hosted by Ghana, instead of the excess of $3 million the sports body paid.

And responding to the discrepancy in figures regarding payments, the ministry said in a statement, “We refer to the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Monday, August 19, 2024, where the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif led the National Sports Authority and the National Youth Authority, two agencies under the Ministry to respond to issues raised by the Auditor General.”

It added, “At the sitting, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, asked a public interest question regarding the payment to Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) for their production and broadcasting services rendered at the 13th African Games, to which the Hon. Minister responded that GBC was paid in excess of $3 million.

“The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to comments made by the Director General of GBC stating that they did not receive the said amount.

“We wish to make the following statements to clarify the issues: The Ministry of Youth and Sports, through the Local Organising Committee, received proposals from various stakeholders for the production and broadcasting rights for the 13th African Games. Some organisations submitted proposals in excess of $6 million, which the ministry deemed excessive.

“Also, the Ministry, in its quest to build local capacity and leave a legacy after the 13th African Games, engaged the GBC to become the official broadcaster for the Games.

“The other reason for the Ministry’s decision was that GBC’s financial quotation for production and transmission was lowest.

“With the understanding that GBC will use the services of third parties to assist them implement their obligations, the total agreed amount was $3.6 million. Subsequently, an agreement was reached between the two institutions. ”

The statement said, “From the total amount, $2.5 million was paid directly to GBC in two tranches: $ 1 million and 1.5 million on 13th March, 2024 and May 22, 2024 respectively.

“Another amount of $1 million was paid to third parties upon the instructions of GBC, in accordance with the contract. As a public institution, we are committed to transparency and accountability in the discharge of our duty.”

…. ‘Apologise To Sports Minister’

Executive Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Jamaludeen A. Abdullah, has called on the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan, to apologise to Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif.

According to him, Professor Alhassan’s statements regarding the funding for the 13th African Games were misleading.

“Apologise to the Minister because you have lied,” Abdullah said in an interview on Adom FM.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum