Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Downing Street made the announcement on Friday, March 27, 2020.

According to the announcement, the Prime Minister will be self-isolating in Downing Street.

Mr Johnson himself has tweeted on his status, saying “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

A statement issued on his health condition says “He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.”

It indicated that he was tested at

at Number 10 by NHS staff.

By Melvin Tarlue