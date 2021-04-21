Bosome Freho Tops Bad Roads In Ashanti

File photo

THE BOSOME Freho District has emerged as the district with the most deplorable road network in the Ashanti Region.

This information was disclosed last week on radio in Kumasi by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bosome Freho, Yaw Danso, who maintained that his district lacked motorable roads.

According to him, no other district would come close to Bosome Freho in the area of deplorable roads in Ashanti Region.

Yaw Danso assured that he would dedicate most of his time this year to ensure that bad roads in his district were constructed.

“It is an open secret that Bosome Freho has the most deplorable roads among all the districts in the Ashanti Region, and that is a fact. I cannot readily provide you with the statistics, but everybody knows that most of the Bosome Freho roads are in a deplorable state now.

“This year, as the DCE of Bosome Freho, I have decided to dedicate most of my time to work and ensure that our bad roads would be fixed,” he said.

The DCE said it was important that bad roads in his district were given the needed attention.

According to him, better roads promote free movement of people and goods, as it also boost businesses, so he would work to get the roads fixed.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi