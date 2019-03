Richard Oblittey Commey presenting the title belt to President Akufo Addo

THE INTERNATIONAL Boxing Federation Lightweight World Champion, Richard Oblittey Commey has visited President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee, the seat of Government in Accra.

He seized the opportunity during the visit which took place on Monday, March 11, 2019, to present his world title to the President.

Mr. Commey received the title after defeating Russia’s Isa Chaniev in February 2019.

BY Melvin Tarlue