Boxer Ernest ‘Bahubali’ Akushey Passes Away 11 Days After Fight

The late Ernest ‘Bahubali’ Akushey

Ghanaian professional boxer Ernest Akushey, widely known in the ring as Bahubali, has died just 11 days after his last fight against Jacob Dickson at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The 29-year-old took part in the super middleweight contest on September 12, losing to Dickson in the eighth round. Reports suggest Akushey suffered internal bleeding following the bout, which led to his passing in the early hours of Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Akushey, who fought in both the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, ended his career with eight professional bouts, winning six.

His sudden death has reignited concerns over safety in Ghanaian boxing, with calls expected to grow for stronger medical protocols and improved protective measures for fighters.

The Ghana Boxing Authority is yet to release an official statement.

BY Wletsu Ransford