Konsa Defends Unai Emery Over ‘Lazy’ Comment

Unai Emry (L) and Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa says head coach Unai Emery was right to label his players “lazy”.

Emery was furious with his side after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at 10-man Sunderland, saying: “We were lazy sometimes in defence. When we conceded, we were lazy.”

Wilson Isidor levelled with 15 minutes left after Matty Cash’s opener, with the Black Cats playing one short for an hour after Reinildo Mandava’s red card.

“Yeah, it’s a fair comment. I think everyone has seen the picture, seen the goal,” said Konsa.

“Here we pride ourselves in trying to play a high line, it is something the boss has instilled since he first came.

“We didn’t quite get it right. Things have not been good for us so far this season. But there are blips in the season and we are going through that now. Hopefully we can move on.

“When your manager doesn’t speak too well of you, it is not a good thing for you. It does bring a bit of fuel into you and you just want to play the next game as soon as possible, to prove everyone wrong. It starts from tomorrow.”

Asked if Emery had called his players lazy privately, Konsa added: “No. The boss is not a big speaker. Sometimes he keeps himself to himself.

“As players, we have been in the game a long time and we know what we need to do. It is down to us at the end of the day. We are on the pitch, not the manager. We have to figure it out for ourselves as well.”

Speaking before Bologna’s visit to Villa Park in the Europa League on Thursday, Emery said he was “angry” after the match against Sunderland.

“I was frustrated and disappointed but when I analysed it I was getting the balance,” said Emery.

“I am demanding and always trying to understand how we can feel stronger. After the match I told the players we have to be more demanding.”

The draw against Sunderland left Villa 18th in the Premier League and winless in their opening five games, out of the Carabao Cup and having scored just one league goal.

Konsa, though, says the club are not in “crisis”.

“I don’t think we are at the stage where we need to have meetings,” he said. “People will talk about crisis meetings and things like that but we have got a great captain in John McGinn, who really takes the lead in stuff like that.

“After the game, he said a few words to keep us going, to keep encouraging us. Look, we haven’t started the season well. We know that. But I’m sure it’s going to go well soon.

“It shows how far we have come over the last three years [that people have criticised Villa’s start to the season]”.