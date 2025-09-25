UDS Storms Into Semi-finals Of World University Games In China

The UDS team

The University for Development Studies (UDS) has booked a place in the semi-finals of the 2025 World University Games in Dalian, China, after a resounding 5-2 victory over South Korea’s Kyungil University in the quarterfinals.

Forward Ronald Frimpong stole the spotlight with a sensational hat-trick, while Zakaria Alhassan added two well-taken goals to seal the win for the Tamale-based side.

UDS’ achievement is historic, as they remain Ghana’s only representative in the competition and the sole African university still in contention.

The team will now await the outcome of the remaining group fixture to learn who they will face in the semifinals.

Their run in Dalian has further cemented UDS’ growing reputation on the global university sports stage, with hopes high for a place in the final.

BY Wletsu Ransford