Brad Pitt Attends Thundercat Concert With Mystery Woman

Brad Pitt

Fans had been hoping that Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston might get back together after some cosy displays during awards season.

But it looks as though that ship might have sailed as he was pictured with a mystery brunette at a Thundercat gig at the Wiltern in LA on Saturday night.

TMZ has published a picture of the lady in question, who did not engage in any form of PDA with the actor, but remained by his side, according to eyewitnesses.

The beauty has a buzz-cut hairstyle, while Brad looked cool in his jacket and matching hat for the outing.

Other celebrities were also in attendance on the night, including the likes of Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign and Anderson.

The outing comes after Brad attended the 2020 Golden Globes without a date on his arm.

The 56-year-old actor, who was previously married to Angelina Jolie, had said he had almost brought his mum as his plus one, but changed his mind.

He said, “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating. It’d just be awkward.”

The month before, Brad and Jen were pictured looking flirty with one each other at the SAG Awards.

Jennifer came up to congratulate Pitt, and they were pictured backstage. He was also pictured watching her pick up her award on a monitor.

Brad and Jennifer were married from July 29, 2000 to October 2, 2005 and he Jennifer were married from August 23, 2014 to September 2016. Brad is dad to Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, whom he shares with Jolie.