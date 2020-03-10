‘Aloe Vera’ Successfully Opens At Silverbird Cinemas

Nana Ama McBrown with some fans

Peter Sedufia’s ‘Aloe Vera’ had a successful opening at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra as a large number of movie lovers queued up to watch the movie.

The plant aloe vera created a unique colour pattern between two communities living within the same location but separated by a hem initiated by a long-standing historical dispute.

The blue colour represented the Aloes, while the yellow represented the Veras.

During the première on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Silverbird Cinemas at West Hills Mall and Accra Mall, many movie lovers showed up dressed in blue and yellow colours.

The attendance was huge. Movie fans came from different walks of life and the movie was screened at 5:00 pm, 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

Among the cast of the movie at the première were Nana Ama McBrown, Gloria Sarfo, Aaron Adatsi, Alexandra Ayirebi-Acquah, Fred Amugi, Kofi Adjorlolo and Roselyn Ngissah.

They granted photo opportunity to the many fans who wanted to take photos with them.

‘Aloe Vera’ is Peter Sedufia’s third solo effort after ‘Keteke’ and ‘Sidechic Gang’, and he has been receiving thumps up for a good work done.

By Francis Addo