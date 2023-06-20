Brazil Eye Ancelotti’s Son As Coach

Carlo Ancelotti and son, Davide

The Brazilian Football Association (CBF) are considering appointing Carlo Ancelotti’s son, Davide, in a coaching role with the national team, sources have told ESPN, to help with the transition as they wait to appoint Ancelotti himself in June 2024.

CBF president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, has repeatedly stated that Ancelotti is his preferred choice to take charge of Brazil following the departure of Tite after the 2022 World Cup, but the Real Madrid boss has said he intends to see out his contract at the Bernabeu, which has one year left to run.

Sources told ESPN Brazil the CBF are looking at how best to handle the interim period, with one option being appointing Davide Ancelotti, who is serving as his father’s assistant at Madrid, to work with Brazil interim manager Ramon Menezes in the meantime.

Sources close to Ancelotti told ESPN they would not rule out the Italian taking charge of Brazil in June 2024, when his Madrid contract expires.

Davide Ancelotti, 33, first became his father’s assistant at Bayern Munich in 2016, and has since worked as his right-hand man at Napoli, Everton and now Madrid, where he is highly rated.

Brazil has already played friendlies with Morocco and Guinea, winning 4-1 in Barcelona on Saturday, since the World Cup and will face Senegal on Tuesday.

They are due to play six World Cup qualifying matches between September and November 2023, followed by a break until September 2024.

Plans have also been announced for a friendly with Spain in March 2024, which RFEF president Luis Rubiales has said will take place at the Bernabeu, as part of an anti-racism campaign over the abuse faced by Brazil and Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

The Copa America is due to take place between June and July 2024, in the United States.

Carlo Ancelotti has coached clubs including Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Madrid in a 28-year managerial career, becoming the only coach to win four Champions Leagues, but has never taken charge of a national team.