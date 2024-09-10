‘Brazil Need Neymar To Win World Cup’

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has said that Brazil need Neymar if they are to chase a record sixth World Cup in 2026.

The 23-year-old, who scored a first-half goal to help Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0 last Friday and stop their three-match losing streak in CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, said Neymar is key to Brazil success.

“He’s our star, our best player,” Rodrygo said in an exclusive ESPN Brasil interview. “Anyone can see it, how much he is missed. Having Neymar healthy, which is what we all want, [and] he is in the final stages of his recovery. We want him back as soon as possible.”

Five-time world champion Brazil lost consecutive matches to Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina at the end of last year and were in sixth place in the standings after six rounds. With Friday’s win, Brazil now have 10 points and are in fourth place. They face Paraguay in Asuncion today.

Brazil’s all-time men’s top scorer underwent surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligaments and meniscus injuries in his left knee on November 2, 2023 in Brazil.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, who joined Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal in the summer of 2023 in a €90 million transfer from PSG, was hurt in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying defeat to Uruguay in October of 2023.

He had previously faced lengthy spells out injured, including a number of right ankle and foot injuries in the past, which forced him to miss six weeks of action in 2021 and Brazil’s victorious 2019 Copa América campaign.

Rodrygo said that he keeps in touch with Neymar and that he considers him an idol.

“We always message each other. He is now returning to training with the group,” Rodrygo said. “He’s a great teammate. It makes me sad when I see someone talking badly about him, because of the person he is.”